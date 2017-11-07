Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A benefits cheat faces having some of his belongings confiscated.

Craig Clancy admitted benefit fraud totalling £20,000 when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The charge relates to the 41-year-old’s claim for Employment Support Allowance between April 2014 and March 2016.

He was living at an address in Ainley Top at the time but dishonestly failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change in his circumstances affecting his entitlement to the benefit.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told the Huddersfield court that Clancy failed to disclose that he had two jobs.

She explained that this resulted in an overpayment of just over £20,000 to him.

Mrs Jones asked magistrates to commit his case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

She explained: “It would normally be within your powers to deal with it.

“But on this occasion I invite you to commit him for sentencing as, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, there will be an application for confiscation proceedings.”

A judge can make a confiscation order to deprive the defendant of a benefit he or she has obtained through criminal conduct.

Clancy, now of Penrhyn-Israf Road in Llandudno, was committed for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court.

He will appear there on November 28 and, as he has no previous convictions, a probation report will be prepared on the day of his hearing.