A benefits cheat has avoided jail after falsely claiming almost £20,000.

Craig Clancy failed to disclose that he had two jobs resulting in an overpayment of £18,371.36 in Employment Support Allowance.

He claimed he had been unable to work between April 2014 and March 2016 due to ‘chronic ill health’, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Then the 42-year-old, who suffers from mental health issues, failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about the change in his circumstances, which affected his entitlement to benefit.

Earlier this month, Clancy pleaded guilty to one count of failing to disclose information in order to benefit from Employment Support Allowance.

Clancy, who was living at an address in Ainley Top at the time, had started a new relationship and would spend most of his time in Wales.

When his girlfriend came to visit him in Huddersfield, she found two bin bags full of post, including letters about the benefits, and contacted the Department for Work and Pensions.

After that day, his girlfriend – now his wife – began to look after his affairs.

Clancy, now of Penrhyn-Israf Road in Llandudno, was invited to an interview at the job centre in Huddersfield but the couple said they did not receive the invite.

He has been paying back £150 per month and £1,800 has been repaid so far.

Nigel Jamieson, for Clancy, told the court his client “buried his head in the sand” and had not been looking at this bank account.

Judge Robin Mairs said: “It seems it is an exceptional case because it was your wife who alerted the Department for Work and Pensions.

“I accept what you said about how you buried your head in the sand.

“You have done everything right in the meantime. You have a payment plan and you have pleaded guilty.”

Clancy was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay the statutory victim surcharge.

The judge also made a confiscation order but the confiscation proceedings were adjourned until April 2018.

A judge can make a confiscation order to deprive the defendant of a benefit he or she has obtained through criminal conduct.