A man has appeared in court after allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck.

Benjamyn Lilley, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today charged with the attempted murder of Victoria Knapton.

The Huddersfield court heard that police were called to the couple’s home in Jim Lane, Marsh, on Saturday night.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told magistrates that Miss Knapton was stabbed to her neck and underwent surgery in hospital.

The prosecutor added that she suffered three puncture wounds, two to the left side of her neck caused by a meat fork and another to her throat caused by scissors.

Dressed all in grey in a jumper and jogging bottoms, Lilley stood in a secure dock in courtroom one flanked by two security officers.

During the five minute hearing the 29-year-old spoke only to confirm his personal details.

Mrs Qureshi asked magistrates to send the matter directly to Leeds Crown Court.

Lilley’s solicitor Sonia Kidd indicated that he will be entering a not guilty plea.

No application was made for him to be bailed and he will first appear at the crown court on October 31.