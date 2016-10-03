Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Benjamyn Lilley accused of attempted murder after Marsh woman stabbed with meat fork and scissors

  • Updated
  • By

Victoria Knapton stabbed in the neck

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A man has appeared in court after allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck.

Benjamyn Lilley, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today charged with the attempted murder of Victoria Knapton.

The Huddersfield court heard that police were called to the couple’s home in Jim Lane, Marsh, on Saturday night.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told magistrates that Miss Knapton was stabbed to her neck and underwent surgery in hospital.

The prosecutor added that she suffered three puncture wounds, two to the left side of her neck caused by a meat fork and another to her throat caused by scissors.

Dressed all in grey in a jumper and jogging bottoms, Lilley stood in a secure dock in courtroom one flanked by two security officers.

During the five minute hearing the 29-year-old spoke only to confirm his personal details.

Mrs Qureshi asked magistrates to send the matter directly to Leeds Crown Court.

Lilley’s solicitor Sonia Kidd indicated that he will be entering a not guilty plea.

No application was made for him to be bailed and he will first appear at the crown court on October 31.

Previous Articles

Man due in court charged with attempted murder of woman

Police called to Jim Lane in Marsh on Saturday night

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Marsh
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Maybe I should join the flytippers, says resident who can't get a Kirklees tip permit
  2. Huddersfield
    Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1987
  3. Kirklees Council
    Sandwich firm boss admits food hygiene failure over rat-infested premises
  4. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man due in court charged with attempted murder of woman
  5. Lockwood
    Workman who fell into river Holme had to swim to safety with a broken leg

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent