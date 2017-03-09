Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of trying to murder his partner told a jury today that he didn't mean to hurt her.

Benjamyn Lilley said it was only after Victoria Knapton moved away from him and he saw blood suddenly “gushing” from her neck he realised she might have been injured by scissors he was holding when they were struggling together.

“Did you aim the scissors at that part of her body?” his defence barrister Nicholas Lumley QC asked him at Leeds Crown Court.

“No,” Lilley replied. “Things happened so quick I’m forgetting I had a pair of scissors in my hand. You’re not fully with it when you’re struggling then afterwards the blood just came pouring out.”

Lilley, 29, denies attempting to murder Victoria Knapton on October 1 last year and an alternative charge of wounding her with intent at the home they were sharing in Jim Lane, Marsh.

The prosecution claims he deliberately stabbed her with scissors and a carving fork, leaving her needing surgery.

Lilley told the jury the day before he and Miss Knapton had argued about money, something which they had been doing since he lost his job, and he had decided to leave and spent the night elsewhere.

She had sent him texts which had upset him. When he returned the next afternoon the subject of money came up again and an argument developed.

Lilley said he was trying to find work and only wanted to talk about how things could be sorted because he loved her, so decided to leave again to avoid problems. He denied he made any threat that he was going to kill her.

He got a beer from a local shop and drank it. When he returned to the house he got the scissors to help roll a cigarette.

He claimed Miss Knapton was holding the carving fork and “she started attacking me”.

He added that was more verbal than physical but she was gesturing with the fork.

He said: “It was concerning me so I snatched it off her and threw it on the floor.”

He claimed he grabbed hold of her to restrain her because she was “feisty”, punching and kicking out and let her go when she went limp. It was after she moved away he saw the blood.

He was only aware of one wound but said it was possible he had caught her accidentally with the fork as well.

He was in shock when he saw the blood.

“I regret how the whole thing came to an end, the relationship ending like that,” he added,

The trial continues on Monday.