A man and a woman from Berry Brow have been remanded in custody charged with murder.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, are accused over the death of Craig Nelson.

Mr Nelson’s body was found on picturesque moorland off the Woodhead Pass above Holmfirth last week.

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass

A post-mortem showed that Mr Nelson – also known as Craig Preston – died of head injuries and a homicide inquiry was launched.

Mr Nelson was from Wath-Upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, and his body was found at 11am on Monday, August 22.

Woodhead Tunnels entrance, Woodhead Pass

Bashir and Mason appeared before Sheffield Magistates’ Court and were remanded in custody.

The case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court and adjourned until Tuesday, September 27.

The remote area, off the A628, is popular with walkers and cyclists.