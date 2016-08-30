Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Berry Brow couple appear in court on murder charge after body found near Woodhead Pass

  • Updated
  • By

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir and Leonie Marie Mason remanded in custody accused of murder of Craig Nelson

Murder victim Craig Nelson (AKA Preston)

A man and a woman from Berry Brow have been remanded in custody charged with murder.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, are accused over the death of Craig Nelson.

Mr Nelson’s body was found on picturesque moorland off the Woodhead Pass above Holmfirth last week.

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass
Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass

A post-mortem showed that Mr Nelson – also known as Craig Preston – died of head injuries and a homicide inquiry was launched.

Mr Nelson was from Wath-Upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, and his body was found at 11am on Monday, August 22.

Woodhead Tunnels entrance, Woodhead Pass
Woodhead Tunnels entrance, Woodhead Pass

Bashir and Mason appeared before Sheffield Magistates’ Court and were remanded in custody.

The case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court and adjourned until Tuesday, September 27.

The remote area, off the A628, is popular with walkers and cyclists.

Today's top stories

Woman hurt in Flockton crash Prestige cars clean up begins Save A&E, says man who nearly died Storthes Hall memories
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Crime report: Incidents round Huddersfield this week

These incidents were reported to West Yorkshire Police this week

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Berry Brow
Holmfirth

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Man and woman from Huddersfield charged with murder after body found near Woodhead Pass
  2. Dewsbury
    Man who almost lost wife and daughter in Dewsbury hit and run demands action
  3. Mirfield
    Clean up operation underway after blaze at Mirfield Prestige cars
  4. Flockton
    UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash
  5. Crime
    Watch drunk driver lead police on 120mph chase down M60 and M602

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent