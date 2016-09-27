Two people from Huddersfield accused of murder have appeared in court.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, were charged with the murder of Rotherham man Craig Preston last month.

They appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday before Judge Sarah Wright via video link from prison.

The case was adjourned until next week.

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass

Mr Nelson, 34, also known as Craig Preston, was found on picturesque moorland near the Woodhead Tunnels, off the Woodhead Pass, on August 22.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of extensive head injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have also arrested five teenagers – four boys and one girl – all aged 15.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and the girl on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are currently on police bail.

Bashir and Mason will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court next week on a date yet to be determined.