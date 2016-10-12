Berry Brow couple face murder trial next year

Two people from Huddersfield will face a murder trial next year.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, were charged with the murder of Craig Nelson in August.

They appeared before Judge Sarah Wright at Sheffield Crown Court via video link from prison and the case will next be heard on January 10 for a case review.

A trial has been listed for February 10 next year.

Mr Nelson, 34, also known as Craig Preston, was found on picturesque moorland near the Woodhead Tunnels, off the Woodhead Pass, on August 22.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of extensive head injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have also arrested five teenagers – four boys and one girl – all aged 15.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and the girl on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are currently on police bail.