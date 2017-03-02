Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Berry Brow couple and three teenage boys have gone on trial accused of the “brutal and senseless killing” of a man whose body was dumped near Woodhead Pass tunnel.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 42, his girlfriend Leonie Mason, both of Holme Park Court, and three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of murdering Craig Preston around midnight on August 21 last year.

All the defendants deny murder.

Opening the prosecution case at Sheffield Crown Court, Dafydd Enoch QC said Leonie had previously been the girlfriend of Mr Preston, 34, of Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham.

But he said Bashir had developed a deep-seated antagonism towards Mr Preston and began plotting his demise.

Mr Enoch said: “It happened around midnight on August 21, 2016, not that long ago.

“Mr Preston was taken to a layby on Town Lane, north west of Rotherham.

“He had no idea of what was going to happen to him. In that layby all five defendants beat him effectively to death.

“He probably didn’t die straightaway, but by the time the five defendants had finished with him he was unconscious and had many serious injuries, principally to his head.

“He was kicked, punched, hit and stamped upon. All five say the prosecution participated in the attack.

“All five joined in, willingly and enthusiastically. No doubt some took more of a lead. They were all in it together.

“Their intention was to seriously harm Mr Preston at the very least.

“This was never going to be a case of giving him a few slaps and sending him on his way. He was given a severe beating.”

Mr Preston’s body was later found face down by walkers.

The trial continues and is expected to last for several weeks.