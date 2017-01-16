Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner who committed sex offences against two little girls while they were at his home in Berry Brow has been jailed for six years.

Leeds Crown Court heard George James Thorley encouraged one of the four-year-olds to visit him by giving her lots of sweets. The other girl was a friend of that youngster.

Nicholas Askins, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after one girl told her father she had a secret she could not share with him.

When he pressed her what that was she revealed the man she called “Grandad George,” although he was no relation to her, had rubbed cream on her private parts while she was on his bed and had done the same to her friend.

She also said on another occasion he had touched her under her clothing while carrying her and that he had got her to touch his penis on two occasions after he had removed his underwear.

Mr Askins said she had suffered nightmares over Thorley’s behaviour and was now having counselling. She also revealed that she had seen her friend also touch Thorley on one occasion.

The court heard the pensioner had a previous conviction for indecent assault in 1986 when he was given a suspended sentence at Croydon Crown Court.

Gillian Batts, representing him, said he acknowledged he had done wrong and that he needed help.

Thorley, 67 of Hangingstone Road, admitted four charges of sexual assault and three of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Jailing him Judge Tom Bayliss QC said the parents of the two girls had no reason to suspect any harm would come to them - - but it did.

He said there had to be substantial prison sentences.

He said encouraging visits by giving sweets was grooming behaviour, adding: “You committed this sexual abuse of two little girls on a number of occasions.”

One was now having nightmares and counselling.

Judge Bayliss added: “All of this because of what you did for your own perverted sexual gratification.”