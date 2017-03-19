Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have a family, where are the best areas of Huddersfield to live?

It’s a difficult question; where you live will affect your commute to work, where your children go to school and your social life.

The Examiner spoke to Alex McNeil of estate agents Bramleys to find the areas with the best schools, transport links, recreational facilities and other features that make them ideal for raising a family.

LINDLEY

What’s great about it?

This smart suburb to the west of Huddersfield is a bit of no-brainer when it comes to choosing a home for your family. It’s pretty with a mix of nicely aged Victorian terraces, interwar houses and brand new upscale homes, courtesy of several developments in progress.

It has good schools, including Lindley Junior School, and plenty of open space to let your kids run around after the bell goes.Transport wise, it’s a short distance from the M62 which makes it handy for people working in Leeds and Manchester. It’s well served by buses too.

For leisure facilities Lindley is arguably the best in Huddersfield. Few, if any, other areas have as many independent shops, bars and restaurants within such a small space.

What’s not so great?

It’s expensive; a three-bedroom semi will set you back £175,000 while a four-bedroom detached house would cost in the region of £350,000.

Heavy traffic and the lack of parking in Lindley makes the suburb less attractive. Many of the streets are resident only parking which means you will need to apply for a permit.

- Alex says: “We all know Lindley has been very popular. The schools there have always been strong and the demand for new houses is high.”

HONLEY

What’s great about it?

You can have a piece of semi-rural life while retaining your proximity to Huddersfield in this village four miles south of the town centre.

Honley has plenty of character with well-kept Victorian and pre-Victorian buildings and narrow cobbled streets. It has a lively village centre with friendly, independent businesses as well as decent bars and restaurants scattered in and around the centre.

Further out there’s a variety of post-war and modern semi and semi-detached houses with views of the beautiful Holme Valley. It has good schools and it’s well linked by train to Huddersfield and Sheffield.

What’s not so great?

All that charm and convenience comes at a cost; a three-bedroom semi costs £200,000. If you want a larger detached property you’re looking at £350,000.

Alex says: “Honley is a bit more rural; it has good schools and a good range of local shops.”

KIRKBURTON AND HIGHBURTON

What’s great about it?

Six miles southeast of Huddersfield town centre is the pretty semi-rural village of Kirkburton.

Set in verdant countryside which is ever visible from its sloping terrain it’s quite a draw for people working in Huddersfield and Wakefield.

The centre of the village has plenty of locally-run businesses housed inside handsome but understated stone buildings.

Further out there are plenty of modern detached properties with calming rural views. The three-tier school system (lower, middle and upper schools) is a draw for some parents.

What’s not so great?

If you want a semi-detached three-bedroom house it will also cost £200,000 and a four-bedroom detached property will cost you £350,000.

It’s not as well linked by public transport; the nearest train station (Shepley) is two miles away. While the motorway network isn’t too far away, it’s a bit of drive (eight miles or more) to the M1 and M62.

Alex says: “Kirkburton, Highburton and Lepton are still popular though it is a bit further to the schools.”

HOLMFIRTH

What’s great about it?

With its idyllic location, plethora of historic buildings and excellent bars, restaurants and locally-owned shops, Holmfirth is about as desirable as it gets. It's a tourist destination for a reason.

It’s an easy drive to Huddersfield and the local schools are good. There's a colorful list of family events on throughout the year, including the hugely popular Food & Drink Festival and the annual duck race. Did anyone mention Last of the Summer Wine was filmed there?

What’s not so great?

It’s the most expensive place on this list. A three-bedroom semi will cost around £190,000 and for a four-bedroom detached house you’re looking at a wallet bashing £400,000.

While there are a reasonable number of bus services there is no train station. In fact, the nearest is Brockholes, 2.5 miles away.

SCISSETT AND CLAYTON WEST

What’s great about it?

These two semi-rural villages are equidistant to Huddersfield and Barnsley and have good links to Wakefield, South Yorkshire and the M1. They’re next to countryside and attractions such as the Kirklees Light Railway and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Scissett and Clayton West are a bit cheaper than other places on the list.A three-bedroom house in good condition can cost as little as £150,000 whereas a four-bedroom detached property will cost around £325,000.

What’s not so great?

Scissett and Clayton West aren’t as pretty or as full of character as the other places on our list. They’re not as lively as the other villages either, with fewer pubs, restaurants and independent shops.

Alex says: “Access to the M1 is good and it’s good for Sheffield, Barnsley and Wakefield.”