If you’re watching Huddersfield Town away this season you’ll need somewhere to stay so we’ve picked some of the best value hotels near Premier League grounds.

You’re probably not going to stay over in Manchester as it’s relatively nearby.

And the prospect of a night out in Stoke doesn’t sound that enticing so it'll be straight home after the game.

But if you’re trekking all the way to London or the party cities of Newcastle and Brighton you’ll want to make the most of it.

And while a Premier League match ticket isn’t cheap you can reduce the hole in your pocket by picking a reasonably priced hotel.

Arsenal

Milestone Apartments

(Photo: Hotels.com)

Located in Holloway, Milestone Apartments are just a short 12-minute walk away from Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, so it's ideal for those who don't want to be splurging on getting around the city.

How much? Rooms start from £94 per night over match day weekend.

Crystal Palace

Euro Queens Hotel

(Photo: Hotels.com)

The Euro Queens Hotel is an impressive Victoria building with a lot of character. It’s situated around 8 miles from Central London, with Crystal Palace Park and Underground Station only 10 minutes on foot.

For fans such as those travelling down from Huddersfield Town, Selhurst Park is only 5-minutes’ drive away or 20 minutes on foot, making it a great overnight stay given the location and affordable price.

How much? Rooms start from £55 per night over match day weekend.

Newcastle

Ramada Encore Newcastle Gateshead

(Photo: Hotels.com)

The Ramada Encore makes for a brilliant budget hotel with spacious rooms and a central location right by some of Newcastle upon Tyne’s biggest attractions.

As a bonus, its Gateshead locations means that it’s around 11 minutes by car to St James’ Park, or 25 minutes if you prefer to travel by train.

How much? Rooms start from £115 per night over match day weekend.

Southampton

The Flying Dutchman Hotel

(Photo: Hotels.com)

The Flying Dutchman Hotel is a small pub-hotel with a lot of character, situated just 15 minutes’ walk from Southampton FC’s St Mary’s Stadium.

As it’s so close, fans may just get a kick from visiting Queen’s park, the Southampton Maritime Museum and Solent Sky Museum, all of which are just a heartbeat away.

If they’d rather spend an evening in the pub, then that first pint isn’t far away in the hotel’s downstairs bar.

How much? Rooms start from £81 per night over match day weekend.

Chelsea

Kensington Apartments

(Photo: Hotels.com)

The self-catering Kensington Apartments located in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, and they represent one of the most affordable options for fans travelling to Stamford Bridge to watch the game.

Indeed, it’s a short 20 minute walk to Chelsea’s famous ground, or seven minutes by car if you want to grab a taxi.

How much? Rooms start from £114 per night over match day weekend.

Brighton

West Beach Hotel

(Photo: Hotels.com)

West Beach Hotel is right next to the beach and just walking distance from local clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants – perfect for any travelling fans both pre and post-game.

It’s also around 15 minutes walking distance from Brighton station, and then a 10 minute journey to Falmer’s Station next to The Amex Stadium - so you have plenty of time to go exploring the seaside before kick-off.

How much? Rooms start from £178 per night over the match day weekend.

West Bromwich (Birmingham)

Park Inn by Radisson Birmingham Walsall

(Photo: Hotels.com)

Park Inn by Radisson Birmingham Walsall is set in the business district in Walsall and boasts a restaurant, 24-hour fitness centre, and a fully equipped bar and lounge.

It may be a little more expensive than some in terms of an overnight stay, but given it’s just 13 minutes to the Hawthorns by car, it’s a solid destination for anyone needing to rest their head for the night before or after the footy.

How much? Rooms start from £61 per night over match day weekend.