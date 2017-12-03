The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 100 people turned up to see a dad-of-two’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Derek Highe has decorated his home in Mirfield in an abundance of festive lights since 2002.

For many locals, the event on Sunday marked the start of Christmas.

Derek said: “It went well this year.

“We used to close the road off but this year was the first that we let off fireworks without closing it.

“We tried to keep it low key but there were still a lot of people - around 100.”

The 59-year-old does it all for charity and he’s raised a whopping £43,000 so far.

Most of the cash, given in donations, has been presented to Kirkwood Hospice and that is the same charity benefiting again this year.

Derek and his helpers spent the last six weekends transforming his semi-detatched house in Robin Royd Avenue into a Christmas wonderland.

This year’s display has a brand new theme – enchanted woodland - and Derek has said he will keep doing the annual display for as long as he is able to.

The lights will be lit every night from 4.30pm-10pm.