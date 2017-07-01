Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glamping, a form of luxury camping, is all the rage at the moment – and there are plenty of places in Yorkshire where you can do it.

If you like getting close to nature but don’t fancy roughing it ‘glamping’ – a portmanteau of ‘glamour’ and ‘camping’ – could be for you.

Instead of sweating (or freezing) on the ground in a sleeping bag, glamping sites usually offer proper beds and furniture.

There are proper cooking facilities and toilets that won’t make the bushes seem like a viable alternative.

As well as luxury tents, glamping sites offer teepees, yurts (large Mongolian style tents) and even retro caravans.

His is a selection of the best as listed by Love Glamping.

Ready Camps

(Photo: Ready Camps)

What’s on offer: ‘Safari’ tents with space for up to six people.

All mod cons (microwave, fridge, wi-fi etc)

Where:

- Scarborough

Field Lane, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO13 0DA

- Barnard Castle

Dockenflatts Lane, Lartington, Barnard Castle, DL12 9DG

- Sheriff Hutton

Bracken Hill, Sheriff Hutton, YO60 6QG

How much: £26 to £65 a night

Website: www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/readycamp

Camp Katur

(Photo: Camp Katur)

What’s on offer: Not just supersize tents but ‘geodomes’ (a large transparent pod), ‘hobbit pods’, ‘Romeo and Juliet pods’ and retro caravans.

The amount of conveniences and luxuries varies but all include proper beds and furniture plus heaters or log burners.

There’s also a hot tub.

Where: The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, North Yorkshire, DL8 2LS

How much: From £37 to upwards of £95 depending on the type of accommodation.

Website: www.campkatur.com

Pinewood Park

(Photo: Cool Camping)

What’s on offer: In order of luxury level from basic to lavish it has teepees, cowboy-themed camping shacks, cabins and lodges with a hot tub.

All have electricity, lighting and heating. You’ll need sleeping bags for all but the lodges

Where: Racecourse Road (A170), Scarborough, YO12 5TG

How much: £80 to £135

Website: pinewoodpark.co.uk

Acorn Glade

(Photo: Host Unusual)

What’s on offer: Yurts, log cabin and covered wagons. The yurts and log cabin don’t have electricity but all have proper beds and the cabin has its own toilet. Cooking facilities are in a communal area called the Chicken Shed.

Where: Kidd Lane, Melbourne, York YO42 4QF

How much: £150 per three-night weekend

Website: www.acornglade.co.uk

Yurtshire

(Photo: Yurtshire)

What’s on offer: Yurts including your own toilet, shower and drinking water tap. Double beds, futon double bed and single bed also provided. You also get an outdoor decking area.

The site includes a communal kitchen and a hot tub

Where:

- Newburgh Priory

Newburgh Priory, Coxwold, York, YO61 4AS

- Fountains Abbey

Yew Tree House, Aldfield, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 3BE

- Leyburn

Berrys Farmshop & Cafe, Swinithwaite, Leyburn, DL8 4UH

How much: £85 per night per yurt sleeping up to 5 guests

Website: www.yurtshire.co.uk

Dale Farm

(Photo: Dale Farm Holidays)

What’s on offer: Cabins, a ‘treehouse’ and a two-story ‘summerhouse’.

All have proper beds, electricity and wi-fi. The treehouse and summerhouse have their own toilets.

Where: Dale Farm, Bartindale Road, Hunmanby near Filey, YO14 0JD

How much: £70 (cabins) to £100

Website: www.dalefarmholidays.co.uk

Avocet

(Photo: Avocet Glamping)

What’s on offer: This is pretty basic but you do get inflatable beds, a log burner and fire pit plus free logs.

Where: Avocet Glamping, Rosemead, Grange Road, Adlingfleet, DN14 8HT

How much: £55 per night

Website: www.avocetglamping.co.uk

Falcon Forest

(Photo: Falcon Forest)

What’s on offer: Empty pods where you have to bring all your own stuff. Or you can rent a deluxe pod which includes a bed, bedside cabinets, lamps, towels and tea and coffee making facilities.

Where: The Falcon Inn, Whitby Road, Nr Cloughton, Scarborough, YO13 0DY

How much: £60 - £70 per night

Website: www.falconforestglamping.co.uk

Shepherds Hut

(Photo: www.shepherdshutbilsdale.co.uk)

What’s on offer: A hut with a double bed, bedding, towels, wood burner for heating (including wood), a seating area with table inside and tea and coffee making facilities. It has fabulous views.

Where: Coniser Farm, Chop Gate, TS9 7JU

How much: £60 per night. One free night if you stay for a week.

Website: www.shepherdshutbilsdale.co.uk

Jollydays

(Photo: Jollydays Glamping)

What’s on offer: ‘Woodcutter’ huts and tents of different sizes and levels of luxury. All include proper beds. The top of the range lodge tents include their own toilets.

Where: Buttercrambe Moor Wood, North Yorkshire, YO41 1AP

How much: From £150 for a two night break for two people. From £495 per week depending on choice of tent.

Website: www.jollydaysluxurycamping.co.uk

North Star Club

(Photo: North Star Club Glamping)

What’s on offer: Huts, all with a cosy sitting room, large bedroom with a wood burner and comfy kingsize bed and a spacious bathroom. It’s one of the more expensive options but you get more luxury including a fridge. Some even have a copper bath.

Where: Sunley Hill, Welburn, Nunnington, YO62 5XG

How much: £125 for one night in a ‘Woodland Suite’ to £750 for a full week in a ‘Star Suite’

Website: www.northstarclub.co.uk