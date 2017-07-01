Glamping, a form of luxury camping, is all the rage at the moment – and there are plenty of places in Yorkshire where you can do it.
If you like getting close to nature but don’t fancy roughing it ‘glamping’ – a portmanteau of ‘glamour’ and ‘camping’ – could be for you.
Instead of sweating (or freezing) on the ground in a sleeping bag, glamping sites usually offer proper beds and furniture.
There are proper cooking facilities and toilets that won’t make the bushes seem like a viable alternative.
As well as luxury tents, glamping sites offer teepees, yurts (large Mongolian style tents) and even retro caravans.
His is a selection of the best as listed by Love Glamping.
Ready Camps
What’s on offer: ‘Safari’ tents with space for up to six people.
All mod cons (microwave, fridge, wi-fi etc)
Where:
- Scarborough
Field Lane, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO13 0DA
- Barnard Castle
Dockenflatts Lane, Lartington, Barnard Castle, DL12 9DG
- Sheriff Hutton
Bracken Hill, Sheriff Hutton, YO60 6QG
How much: £26 to £65 a night
Website: www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/readycamp
Camp Katur
What’s on offer: Not just supersize tents but ‘geodomes’ (a large transparent pod), ‘hobbit pods’, ‘Romeo and Juliet pods’ and retro caravans.
The amount of conveniences and luxuries varies but all include proper beds and furniture plus heaters or log burners.
There’s also a hot tub.
Where: The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, North Yorkshire, DL8 2LS
How much: From £37 to upwards of £95 depending on the type of accommodation.
Website: www.campkatur.com
Pinewood Park
What’s on offer: In order of luxury level from basic to lavish it has teepees, cowboy-themed camping shacks, cabins and lodges with a hot tub.
All have electricity, lighting and heating. You’ll need sleeping bags for all but the lodges
Where: Racecourse Road (A170), Scarborough, YO12 5TG
How much: £80 to £135
Website: pinewoodpark.co.uk
Acorn Glade
What’s on offer: Yurts, log cabin and covered wagons. The yurts and log cabin don’t have electricity but all have proper beds and the cabin has its own toilet. Cooking facilities are in a communal area called the Chicken Shed.
Where: Kidd Lane, Melbourne, York YO42 4QF
How much: £150 per three-night weekend
Website: www.acornglade.co.uk
Yurtshire
What’s on offer: Yurts including your own toilet, shower and drinking water tap. Double beds, futon double bed and single bed also provided. You also get an outdoor decking area.
The site includes a communal kitchen and a hot tub
Where:
- Newburgh Priory
Newburgh Priory, Coxwold, York, YO61 4AS
- Fountains Abbey
Yew Tree House, Aldfield, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 3BE
- Leyburn
Berrys Farmshop & Cafe, Swinithwaite, Leyburn, DL8 4UH
How much: £85 per night per yurt sleeping up to 5 guests
Website: www.yurtshire.co.uk
Dale Farm
What’s on offer: Cabins, a ‘treehouse’ and a two-story ‘summerhouse’.
All have proper beds, electricity and wi-fi. The treehouse and summerhouse have their own toilets.
Where: Dale Farm, Bartindale Road, Hunmanby near Filey, YO14 0JD
How much: £70 (cabins) to £100
Website: www.dalefarmholidays.co.uk
Avocet
What’s on offer: This is pretty basic but you do get inflatable beds, a log burner and fire pit plus free logs.
Where: Avocet Glamping, Rosemead, Grange Road, Adlingfleet, DN14 8HT
How much: £55 per night
Website: www.avocetglamping.co.uk
Falcon Forest
What’s on offer: Empty pods where you have to bring all your own stuff. Or you can rent a deluxe pod which includes a bed, bedside cabinets, lamps, towels and tea and coffee making facilities.
Where: The Falcon Inn, Whitby Road, Nr Cloughton, Scarborough, YO13 0DY
How much: £60 - £70 per night
Website: www.falconforestglamping.co.uk
Shepherds Hut
What’s on offer: A hut with a double bed, bedding, towels, wood burner for heating (including wood), a seating area with table inside and tea and coffee making facilities. It has fabulous views.
Where: Coniser Farm, Chop Gate, TS9 7JU
How much: £60 per night. One free night if you stay for a week.
Website: www.shepherdshutbilsdale.co.uk
Jollydays
What’s on offer: ‘Woodcutter’ huts and tents of different sizes and levels of luxury. All include proper beds. The top of the range lodge tents include their own toilets.
Where: Buttercrambe Moor Wood, North Yorkshire, YO41 1AP
How much: From £150 for a two night break for two people. From £495 per week depending on choice of tent.
Website: www.jollydaysluxurycamping.co.uk
North Star Club
What’s on offer: Huts, all with a cosy sitting room, large bedroom with a wood burner and comfy kingsize bed and a spacious bathroom. It’s one of the more expensive options but you get more luxury including a fridge. Some even have a copper bath.
Where: Sunley Hill, Welburn, Nunnington, YO62 5XG
How much: £125 for one night in a ‘Woodland Suite’ to £750 for a full week in a ‘Star Suite’
Website: www.northstarclub.co.uk