With one month to go before the Tour de Yorkshire hits our county, we’ve rounded up the key dates, times and best vantage points to watch the action.

The three-day event, founded after the success of the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014, showcases Yorkshire’s stunning scenery alongside a thrilling cycle race.

Last year the event attracted two million spectators and generated £60 million for the country’s economy.

The riders will speed through Huddersfield, Holmfirth and Brighouse during Stage Three of the Tour de Yorkshire, which snakes from Bradford to Sheffield.

To help you decide where to watch the race, we’ve round up where the riders will be - and the best spots to cheer them on from.

When is the Tour de Yorkshire?

Stage One is on Friday April 28 from Bridlington-Scarborough;

Stage Two is on Saturday April 29 with the men’s and women’s one-day race from Tadcaster-Harrogate.

Stage Three, on Sunday April 30, is the key event locally, from Bradford to Sheffield via Brighouse, Huddersfield and Holmfirth. It starts at 12.10pm at Bradford’s City Park and finishes at 5.15pm.

Where can I see it locally?

Brighouse: Brookfoot/Elland Road; Bethel Street; Huddersfield Road; Clifton Common to Hartshead. Estimated time: 15:05-15:13.

Key vantage point: The hill up Clifton Common, Brighouse will be a good spot - plus there’s a pub nearby - the Armytage Arms - to enjoy a pint or a spot of lunch in afterwards.

Cleckheaton: Westgate; Parkside; St Peg Lane; the A643; Spen Lane. Estimated time: 15:15-15:18.

Key vantage point: The main road will see the peloton quickly arrive and depart - but there’s a lovely park - King Edward VII Memorial Park - nearby to enjoy a picnic in - if the weather’s nice of course.

Gomersal-Heckmondwike-Mirfield: A643 Spen Lane; Church Lane; Low Lane; onto the A62 Huddersfield/Leeds Road through Roberttown towards Cooper Bridge roundabout at Bradley. Estimated time: 15:18-15:34.

Key vantage point: Leeds Road, Mirfield: A long-stretch of road means there’ll be plenty of spots to see the peloton go by - plus there’s lots of local pubs and cafes in the area to support, including the White Gate Inn, Whiteley’s Garden Centre cafe and the Miller & Carter Steakhouse.

Bradley-Dalton: From Cooper Bridge roundabout onto Cooper Bridge Road; up to Dalton Bank Road; Nettleton Road; Sutton Avenue towards Tandem. Estimated time: Estimated time: 15:34-15:40.

Key vantage point: Waterloo Road & Penistone Road both offer plenty of space for spectators - and afterwards you could pop to the Tolson Museum and Ravensknowle Park which are nearby.

Kirkheaton-Farnley Tyas: Crossley Lane; Waterloo Road; the A620 Penistone Road; Woodsome Road towards Farnley Tyas. Estimated time: 15:40-15:49

Key vantage point: The little village of Farnley Tyas will have the bunting out, there’s a local pub, the Golden Cock, and it’s not too far from Castle Hill’s Victoria Tower if you fancy a countryside walk after.

Honley: Honley Road; Northgate; Station Road (Honley) onto the A6024 Woodhead Road towards Holmfirth. Estimated time: 15:49-15:58

Key vantage point: The tour misses the centre of Honley, but there’ll be plenty on in the village, plus Jacob’s Well overlook the main route.

Holmfirth: Huddersfield Road; Dunford Road towards Hade Edge; B6106 Penistone Road towards Thurlstone and Penistone. Estimated time: 15:58-16:04 (leaving Hade Edge).

Key vantage point: It passes right through Holmfirth’s centre, but it’s Hade Edge which gets the glory over Holme Moss this time with the route passing the Algy Arms.