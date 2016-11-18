The video will start in 8 Cancel

Student flats have shot up all over Huddersfield in recent years...but which is the best?

The days of dodgy digs are all but over and student accommodation is now plush and professional.

Youngsters attending the town’s university have been asked to rate their rooms and a winner has been crowned.

Aspley House and Little Aspley House at Firth Street are top of the tree, ranked as Huddersfield’s number one.

The £100-per-week accommodation includes its own gym, a relaxation area with a pool table and high speed wireless internet for all.

The runners-up spot goes to nearby Kingsmill studios, which costs £149 per week, while third place was awarded to Castings House on Kings Bridge Road.

Almost 200 students took part in the survey ranking their rooms, atmosphere, location, safety, management and value.

Jessica Gallop, Director of Operations for Prodigy Living, which runs the first and third place halls, said:”This is a lovely endorsement from our residents. Our team works tirelessly to ensure they consistently deliver excellent service and facilities.

“They genuinely care about creating a home from home for our residents and that shines through in all the positive reviews.“