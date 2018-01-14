Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So which are currently the best performing primary schools in Kirklees and Calderdale?

The Real Schools Guide, compiled by the Trinity Mirror Data Unit, gives parents a far more comprehensive picture than traditional league tables.

The in-depth guide takes into account no fewer than 44 different data points – including not just KS2 results but factors like progress, pupil-teacher ratios and absence rates.

So which schools come out top? The Greetland Academy in Calderdale is the best state-funded primary school overall followed in Kirklees by Ravensthorpe Church of England School in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Also high on the list is St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Birkby.

Parents can go online to browse the full data, compare different schools, and find links to contact details and recent Ofsted reports.

The guide, now in its fifth year, has been praised by parents and education experts alike.

Dr Elaine McCreery, head of Primary Initial Teacher Education at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the guide could help parents make decisions about where to apply for or be useful for those with children already at schools to get involved and support the school.