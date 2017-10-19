Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since Huddersfield Town booked their place in the Premier League there has been plenty to cheer about.

All those seasons of sitting in a half-empty stadium watching often mediocre football – and worse – were suddenly a distant memory.

But since the new 2017/18 season began the issue of whether enough parking spaces are being provided has been a constant rumble.

And in August the Examiner highlighted how the problems associated with on-street parking has got worse in some parts of Huddersfield such as Dalton and Rawthorpe since Town’s promotion with the John Smith’s Stadium attracting near sell-out 20,000-plus crowds every match day.

So we have decided to compile a helpful, cut-out-and-keep guide to the main car parks which provide thousands of spaces every match day.

And it can be bewildering to anyone seeking a space. Some are permit-only while others are only too happy to provide attended parking for just a few quid.

For those who want to park as close to the John Smith’s Stadium as possible the club offers several hundred spaces at Town Avenue and St. Andrew’s car parks.

When we arrived on September 30 for Tottenham Hotspur’s the majority of spaces were occupied though there were more than 30 empty ones at St. Andrew’s.

Just yards away was a car park where the police mounted section were based. There was plenty of room but for a parking ingenue it was unclear whether you could park there or not with only a sign saying ‘No Overnight Parking’. Probably a good idea to give that one a miss.

Next stop was the Gasworks Street car park where Town offered new parking for its first ever Premier League match against Newcastle United for just £6.50 or a knockdown £160 for the whole season.

St Andrew’s Road though boasts a number of car parks with a short walk of no more than 15-20 minutes or so to the stadium. One of the largest is operated by Traffic Management Systems.

A friendly lad on duty claimed there were as many as 900 spaces and at £6.50 for a day pass it proves an attractive option for many.

Also on that road is Aspley Car Wash where owner Sari Majeed, who has been there since 2011, said: “We have 90 spaces and charge £6 per match but if it’s Manchester United it will be £10!”

The University of Huddersfield owns two decent-sized car parks on the road, neither of which are open to football fans to the annoyance of Turnbridge WMC treasurer David Stokes whose clubs sits opposite the university’s Print Works car park.

He said: “It’s a shame someone there doesn’t think about allowing one of the town’s charities such as Kirkwood Hospice to operate it.”

Next door to him is yet another of the car parks that dot this particular road, Aspley A1 which offers space at a mere £3 for all day parking.

And, as always, with parking, there are inevitably some motorists who try to get their space for nothing.

When we visited Croset Road, a cul-de-sac off St Andrew’s, a Kirklees Council warden had been busy affixing penalty notices to the windscreens of three vehicles – the number of disabled parking notices in other windscreens might have been a clue that parking here is not a good idea.

Some distance away from the stadium near The Dalton pub cars are parked often higgledy-piggledy on nearby streets often to the annoyance of neighbours.

To mitigate this the owner of Netherhall Riding School has recently opened a decent-sized field for motorists for a reasonable £5.

Back on Leeds Road many Town fans will have fond memories of downing a few pints at Ricky’s bar. The strippers are now a distant memory and a more mundane offer is in place – £5 match day parking.