A new plan is underway to boost Brighouse and bring in more shoppers.

The group called The Brighouse Business Initiative has revealed it will be closely consulting with the traders throughout the town about changes needed to attract more people into its shops and businesses.

The group is to put forward plans for a Business Improvement District (BID) - a BID is a defined geographical area within which businesses put forward ideas to improve trading conditions, funded by a small levy (typically between 1% and 2%) based on rateable value.

These ideas will be developed into a business plan which is then voted on by potential levy payers in the BID area. BID funds are ring-fenced to provide the improvements agreed in the plan. It means the businesses have input as to how their money is spent.

A varied and wide range of businesses attended an event about the BID held at Prego Restaurant including independent retailers, multi-national retailers, restaurateurs and landlords, alongside those representing professional service industries such as accountancy and law firms.

Chair of the Brighouse Business Initiative Anne Colley said: “A Business Improvement District presents a great opportunity for businesses to shape the future of our town centre. We think that all the town’s different sectors and our long-standing business community will see the benefit of a BID, because this project is simply ‘by business for business.”

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “A successful Business Improvement District can drive improvements to a town centre, giving businesses a collective voice in how their money is spent.

“Becoming a BID would help to future-proof Brighouse town centre, providing investment opportunities to improve the environment and encouraging visitors to the town.”

To find out more log onto www.brighousebid.co.uk