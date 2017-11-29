Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a Huddersfield murderer who died behind bars has suffered bitter defeat in a posthumous bid to clear her son’s name.

Aaron Smith, of Saville Street, Emley, was jailed for life for the killing of Josh Hirst in Mirfield in August 2012.

The 20-year-old had his throat savagely cut in the street after a night out and died from blood loss.

Joe Church, of Redlands Close, Mirfield, who inflicted the fatal wound, was convicted of murder at Leeds Crown Court in February 2013.

He was ordered to serve a minimum 25 year term before he could even apply for parole.

Smith, who prosecutors said was part of a “joint enterprise”, was also convicted of murder and jailed for at least 22 years.

He died while serving his sentence in Bristol prison on December 19 last year, aged just 23.

Senior judges sitting at London’s Appeal Court were asked by his mother to overturn his murder conviction this week.

An investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman was launched but no details of the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death have been disclosed.

The court heard Mr Hirst had been out partying to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday when the fatal attack took place in an alleyway.

He attempted to get back to his parents’ home but collapsed and died later in hospital.

Smith’s mother claimed the trial judge had misdirected the jury on the issue of joint enterprise.

She sent a letter to the judges, stating that she couldn’t get to London for the hearing “due to lack of funds.”

Explaining her absence, she said she “didn’t want it thought that nobody cared.”

But Sir John Royce, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Judge Jeremy Carey, refused her bid to appeal.

The judge said: “Mr Smith’s mother has urged the court to make a decision which achieves justice.

“We have fully considered her representations.

“But the result is that this application for an extension of time in which to seek leave to appeal against conviction must be refused.”