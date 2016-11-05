Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group has vowed to try to save Dewsbury Museum which will close on Sunday.

The Friends of Crow Nest Park community group had led the fight to persuade Kirklees Council that it would be “a grave injustice” to take away the town’s museum after a three-week consultation in August.

A spokesperson from the group said: “Discussions with the council during October revealed that the council also intended to dispose of the Park Mansion which not only housed the museum exhibits but is also the focal point of the park and even the outbuildings which are used by several community groups.”

The group is now looking at ways to take over and run the mansion and a 20-strong group has already met to try to take things forward.

The spokesperson said: “It won’t be easy. The group will have to work out how to get grants to pay for internal repairs and to redevelop the interior, how to generate income on a regular basis to keep the building running and to fund activities, how to deal with all the legal, building and regulatory issues. But there is a tremendous determination to make this work.”

The Park Mansion and the surrounding Crow Nest Park were originally bought by Dewsbury Corporation in 1893 to serve as an oasis of tranquillity for the people of a highly industrialised Dewsbury. They quickly developed a special affection for the park and then the museum became housed in the Park Mansion, a grade II listed building and previously home to one of the rich mill owners of the Victorian era.

Anyone who has experience, skills and knowledge to contribute, or simply the willingness to commit time and energy to the project is urged to contact Jax Lovelock.

Email jax@jaxlovelock.com or phone 07887950131.