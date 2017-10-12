The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three big dogs are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire.

Every week brings new canines to Dogs Trust Leeds and as the evenings get colder, here are just some of the pooches who are hoping they’ll soon be snuggled up in their forever homes.

They would all prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Lucy, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, was found as a stray at the grand old age of 13, but she is still very playful and affectionate.

Roo is just 16 months old but, as he’s a Kangal, he’s a big boy so he will need a large, secure garden with plenty of space to play in.

Despite his size, he is very well behaved and walks well on a lead.

He is looking for an adult-only home.

Lola, a crossbreed, found herself without a home following a change in her owners’ housing circumstances.

The seven-year-old recently had an operation on her back leg but still loves walks.

She would like to live in a quieter area and would thrive in a home with teenage children.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon to 7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.