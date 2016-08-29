Login Register
Big fall in number of foreigners coming to work in Kirklees

Significant reduction in run-up to EU referendum

The number of foreigners coming to work in Kirklees has plummeted by a fifth

The number of foreigners coming to work in Kirklees plummeted by a fifth in the lead-up to the EU referendum.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that the number of people coming from overseas and registering for National Insurance Numbers between April and June fell significantly across the UK.

In Kirklees 574 people from abroad applied for a National Insurance Number during this three-month period, 21.5% fewer than the 731 people who did so between January and March.

The number of these registrations that went to EU citizens fell by an even greater margin, down by 23.9% from 464 to 353.

In both cases these falls were significantly larger than the UK averages of -15.3% for all registrations and -14.4% for EU citizens.

The European flag

However, the numbers in Kirklees were actually a 0.5% increase across all National Insurance Number registrations when compared with the equivalent period in 2015 and 2% for applications from the EU.

Across the UK as a whole there were 184,911 National Insurance Number registrations from adults coming from overseas in the three months from April to June.

This was a large decrease of 15.3% compared with the 218,396 in the previous quarter but only a slight decrease compared with the 186,364 who registered in April to June 2015.

The number coming from the EU followed a similar pattern with figures down from 163,592 to 139,962 quarter on quarter but up slightly on the 138,956 registrations in the same months last year.

Area // Registrations Apr-Jun 2016 (% change on previous quarter)

Calderdale // 139 (-24.5%)

Leeds // 2045 (-22.8%)

Kirklees // 574 (-21.5%)

Bradford // 1063 (-19.6%)

Wakefield // 526 (-14.7%)﻿

