Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of care and nursing home beds in Kirklees is at its worst level for six years, as numbers drop and the ageing population grows.

The population of people aged 75 and over in the area has grown by 9% between 2012 and 2017, an extra 2,700 people making it a population of 32,200 in 2017.

However, there were 157 fewer care home beds, a 4% fall, and 285 fewer nursing home beds, down 16%, in the area in 2017 compared to 2012.

The figures from the Care Quality Commission means there are now 11 care home beds for every 100 people aged 75 and over in the area and 4.7 nursing home beds, the lowest rates since at least 2012.

Shortages in social care have been blamed for delays in patients leaving hospital, with the knock-on effects of bed shortages and longer waiting times.

Several homes in the area have shut down – some following poor reports from the Care Quality Commission.

Calderdale has seen its population of 75 and over grow by 1,100 since 2012, but the area has lost 257 care home beds over the period and lost 153 nursing home beds.

This means that there are now 9.2 care home beds for every 100 people aged 75 and over in the area and 4.4 nursing home beds, the lowest rates since at least 2012.

Across England, the population of people aged 75 and over in the area has grown by 8% between 2012 and 2017, an extra 332,000 people, with a population of 4.5m in 2017.

However, the country now has 6,523 fewer care home beds than in 2012, a 1% fall.

Across England there are now 10.3 care home beds for every 100 people aged 75 and over in the area and 4.9 nursing home beds, the lowest rates since at least 2012.

That is one less care home bed for every 100 people aged 75 and over compared to 2012, when there were 11.3 beds per 100 people. The rate for nursing home beds has dropped from 5.2 per 100 in 2012.