Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retailer caught selling fireworks to a 15-year-old boy has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 by a court.

Khalid Ahmad, owner of A2Z Fireworks at Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge , was convicted by Kirklees magistrates , fined £500 and ordered to pay £1,500 legal costs along with a £50 victim surcharge.

The court heard that Ahmad was warned by West Yorkshire Trading Standards (WYTS) after an employee was caught selling fireworks to someone under age in October, 2015.

As a result of this, a follow-up undercover test purchase took place on November 4, 2016. This resulted in the sale of a pack of six Moonshot rocket fireworks, again by an employee of Ahmad, to a 15-year-old test purchaser.

Magistrates were told Ahmad had failed to train his staff adequately regarding the law in relation to the sale of fireworks to minors.

On the night in question, trading standards officers attempted seven test purchases with a 15-year-old volunteer and only Ahmad’s premises sold fireworks to the child.

In mitigation, the court was told the defendant had trained his staff and warned them to be vigilant. However, no documented evidence or training records of this had been presented to Trading Standards.

David Lodge, head of WYTS, said: “Fireworks can be a fun family activity when used responsibly. However, they can be extremely dangerous if falling into the wrong hands, including those of minors. The service will continue to take legal action against those that act irresponsibly and sell fireworks to people underage.”

Clr Shabir Pandor , of West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee, which oversees the work of WYTS, said: “Fireworks are age restricted because of the significant harm they can cause to people and property when used irresponsibly.

“They are a leading cause of anti-social behaviour in the run-up to bonfire night and the sale of them to persons under the legal age limit will not be tolerated.”