Huddersfield Fire Station rolled up its huge shutters for the community to attend its Emergency Services Open Day.

The event on Saturday was a chance for visitors to have a behind the scenes glimpse of the inner workings of an operational fire station.

Demonstrations included firefighters tackling a chip-pin fire, tower rescue and attending a road traffic collision to show how they tackle real-life emergencies.

West Yorkshire police colleagues entertained children with a CSI finger printing activity and a chance to check out police cars and motorbikes.

Huddersfield Station Watch Commander Dale Gardiner said: “It was a great event and really brought the community together to show them what we do and engage with them.

“Due to volunteers the station stayed operational throughout the open day, and the shift went out a few times, which allowed the public to see how crews respond first-hand when a call comes in.

“We hadn’t held an event like it for a few years for a number of reasons, but we’ve said due to its success we will be looking to do it again.”

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, who work closely with the fire service, also attended the event and shared insight into the work they do.

All proceeds raised on the day will be shared between the Firefighters Charity and a local charity Fairy Bricks which provided free lego for children in hospital.