Could you be a first-aider at Huddersfield Town matches?

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bigger crowds at Huddersfield Town matches have given St John Ambulance a bit of a headache – they need more volunteer first aiders.

In previous seasons the organisation has managed with 14 first aid volunteers on duty at the John Smith’s Stadium but regular 20,000 crowds this season has meant that 20 volunteers are now needed.

Mo Mayet, an advanced first aider and a support officer with St John Ambulance, has been attending events at the John Smith’s Stadium for seven years and has never seen Town games so busy.

“With the team doing so well, the crowds are increasing as more people want to come and watch,” he said. “The atmosphere is great.”

On the downside, it has meant that the 18 members of the local St John Ambulance division are a couple of members short.

On match days the two extra posts have been filled by an outside agency.

Mo is now appealing to the people of Huddersfield to considering putting themselves forward as volunteers.

“We are looking for people who are interested in volunteering and in professionalism,” he said.

“We deal with serious incidents, including heart attacks, and less serious incidents such as falls, headaches and people feeling poorly.

“Anyone can volunteer, you don’t need training in any field. Training is provided.”

So far this season he and his colleagues have dealt with one cardiac arrest and several other suspected heart attacks.

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after the Port Vale game ended was revived with the help of St John Ambulance first aiders and is now recovering at home.

Mo, 22, who is studying for a degree in nursing at Huddersfield University, gave the cardiac arrest patient first aid along with St John Ambulance colleague Joe Newsome.

Training is carried out over 10 weeks and involves two-hour sessions twice a week, with the occasional full day of training.

Mo added: “We are looking for people who want to volunteer and to join our organisation. We are looking for commitment and enthusiasm.”

For current volunteers in Huddersfield it seems that a commitment to the first aid charity’s cause runs in the family.

Three brothers from Dewsbury – Ian, Keith and Michael Jackson – are all volunteers along with Ashley Jackson, who is Ian’s son. There are also volunteers Helen Newsome and her son Joe.

Other volunteers include Jade Higgins, from Huddersfield, Daniel Wadsworth, Kathryn Twitchett, Richard Bromley and Steve Kenfrey.