Yobs launched a spate of attacks on West Yorkshire firefighters during Bonfire Night.

The service suffered 19 attacks on firefighters, largely involving yobs throwing fireworks or stones – almost double the 2015 figure of 10.

Thirteen of the attacks occurred in the Bradford area, including Keighley.

Three of the attacks were in Calderdale, two in Leeds and one in Huddersfield. No-one was hurt.

Fire crews dealt with 1,043 calls on Bonfire Night.

Firefighters attacked in Leeds in November 2013

This led to crews attending 265 incidents – way up on the 2015 figure of 139 – of which 183 were fires in the open.

Between 4pm on November 5 and 8.30am on November 6, the Fire Service received calls.

Not all calls required an attendance and in many cases advice was given.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Pilling said: “It is sad that the actions of the minority reflect badly on what was overall a well enjoyed Bonfire weekend.

“Any attack on a firefighter is despicable and to see twice as many as last year on Bonfire Night is a concern to us. We appeal to our partners and the public to make a stand against these attacks and join us in our call for an end to such behaviour.

“Fortunately none of our firefighters have been injured but that does not deter from the fact that these attacks were mindless, reckless and completely unacceptable.”