Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released an efit image of a suspected robber following a terrifying knifepoint robbery.

The attack by the big-nosed raider was on a lone-worker at a store on Bradford Road near to Allison Drive in Fartown.

It happened at 4,30pm on November 11 but details have only just been released by police.

The man entered with a kitchen knife and demanded cash. He is white, possibly Eastern European, aged 25 to 30, 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall and very skinny with a large nose.

Det Con Seb Morgan said: “This was understandably a frightening experience for the victim and I am certain there will be people who were in the area near the premises and may have seen the suspect entering, or leaving or travelling in the area.”

Information should be given to Det Con Morgan at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting 13160601455.