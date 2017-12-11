Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buses are being delayed for up to 30 minutes due to problems on Leeds Road.

A lane of the main road from Huddersfield to Cooper Bridge roundabout has been coned off, just after the BP garage.

But it’s causing delays for drivers and this afternoon Arriva buses were running 30 minutes late for routes using the road in both directions.

Drivers using the road reported that it was slow moving for the length of Leeds Road from Huddersfield due to the gas works at various times.

Northern Gas Networks are carrying out gas works all this week.

On the roadworks.org site they say: “We are carrying out essential work to replace ageing iron gas mains in the road with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure that we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local residents and businesses for years to come.”

The work is listed to be running until Friday December 15.

There are further roadworks on nearby Wakefield Road from Cooper bridge roundabout towards the M62 junction .

Those roadworks are also set to last until Friday.