Crowds turned out to greet a special guest at Beaumont Park in Huddersfield on Sunday.

Father Christmas was met by hundreds of people in the park’s Christmas Parade.

The park was transformed into a winter wonderland as the snow fell during the parade, which was described by organisers as a “huge success.”

Organised by Friends of Beaumont Park to raise money for the park’s upkeep, the parade was led by Santa in his sleigh while mulled wine and mince pies were shared.

Friends of Beaumont Park spokesman Michael Fay said: “It was a good traditional Christmas afternoon. If Charles Dickens had gone along he would have felt very much at home.”

Music was provided by Colne Valley Choir and Kirklees Brass Band at the bandstand, while it is estimated that 500 mince pies and glasses of mulled wine were served up.

Michael added: The snow proved not to be a deterrent – in fact the park looked very Christmassy. It was almost as if it was arranged especially.”