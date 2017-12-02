Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lawyers will take action if vital Huddersfield hospital services are not returned to town, Hands Off HRI has vowed.

Campaigners are today hoping to hold their biggest protest since the huge march through the city centre in February 2016.

They plan to create a human circle around the infirmary in response to hospital chiefs’ decision to move acute cardiology and respiratory wards to Calderdale.

The ward moves, recommended by health experts, have already begun.

Doctors have said consolidating the specialities in Halifax will make the services safer.

But campaigners have said the loss of specialist wards is the thin end of the wedge.

They have now repeated their threat to take legal action.

Hands Off HRI’s (HoHRI) solicitor has told members that they could not block the moves amid the hospital’s claims they were temporary and urgent.

But Yogi Amin, a partner at legal firm Irwin Mitchell, has said they will act if they are not moved back after the winter.

Hospital chiefs have dubbed the ward moves “interim” and vowed they are not part of the yet-to-be approved re-configuration but have not issued any statement in public to date about when, or if, they will be moved back.

A spokesperson for HoHRI commented: “Whilst the hospital claims these moves are only temporary, we remain sceptical and especially vigilant.

“That’s why our protest has been called and why we will be going ahead.

“We continue to be contacted by staff and patients who are very upset about the moves and some staff are even talking of leaving their positions.

“This is a disgraceful state of affairs.

“As well a pursuing legal action, we continue to wait for Mr Hunt to convene the Independent Reconfiguration Panel that local councillors referred the hospital plan to last summer.

“Everything is still to fight for but our protest today (Saturday) is to send out a clear message – we are still fighting, this is definitely not a done deal and we can win!”

A statement from Irwin Mitchell said: “Following the decision to relocate acute cardiology and respiratory services to Calderdale, Irwin Mitchell has been in correspondence with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

“Initially we sought to prevent the ward moves but the trust indicated they were part of the ‘routine’ activity of the hospital.

“Irwin Mitchell has therefore sought further evidence to justify the moves.

“The trust has indicated they are part of winter contingency plans and as a result of staff shortages.

“Irwin Mitchell has been given written assurances that there are no contractual or employment changes and that the moves are temporary.

“Given that the judicial review is now imminent, Irwin Mitchell will be including the ward plans as part of a potential stealth closure plan by the trust in its legal submission, unless services are returned to Huddersfield at the end of the winter period.

“If the trust does not return these services to Huddersfield, then an injunction may be sought from the court to instruct the trust to carry out its obligations to chronically ill patients in Huddersfield.

“If, as some campaigners suspect, the trust is being disingenuous, then the judicial review and potential injunction proceedings will rectify the current reconfiguration.”

The trust’s Chief Operating Officer, Helen Barker, declined to comment on the legal threat or whether the ward moves were temporary or permanent.

She said: “The majority of our inpatient services are already provided on either the Huddersfield or the Calderdale site.

“These current ward moves – from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to Calderdale Royal Hospital (cardiac and respiratory) and from Calderdale Royal Hospital to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (acute elderly care) are to bring these services together on to single sites and make our acute inpatient care safer, following recommendations from the Royal Colleges.”