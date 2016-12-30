Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

January

Bombshell news that Huddersfield Royal Infirmary would not only lose its A&E but it would be demolished and replaced by a far smaller hospital opposite on Acre Street in Lindley.

Although the highly controversial proposals were approved towards the end of the year the battle continues as there are still many unanswered questions - read the story here.

Seven-year-old Olivia Trepak feels no pain, doesn’t get tired and is never hungry.

And it is all due to a rare chromosome disorder which has astonished doctors.

Click here to read her story.

The future looks bleak for Kirklees Council with 1,000 jobs set to be axed and massive cuts to vital services over the next four years - click here to see what was announced.

February

Thousands of people attended a massive rally in St George’s Square to get across the strength of feeling over controversial health proposals - look back on the big day here.

Hero grandfather Les Saunders wrestled a suspected drink driver to the ground after he ploughed into cars parked next to Greenhead Park - click here to meet him!

Kirklees Council wants to give a £9m loan to speed up a massive leisure development at the John Smith’s Stadium by building a hotel alongside a ski slope, bars and shops - see the plans here.

March

Plans were unveiled for a second TV mast at Emley to be put up so major maintenance can be done on our beloved mast.

The temporary structure supported by dozens of steel cables will be 330-metres tall. Click here to see pictures.

The Examiner's Hands Off HRI Battle Bus hit the streets to campaign against the closure of our A&E. Click here to see a report from the day.

Stunned relatives Crosland Moor man Mohammed Rizwan Awan were trying to come to terms with his death after he was named as a suicide bomber by Islamic State - full story here.

The entire 50-mile stretch of the M62 above Huddersfield is to become a “Smart” four-lane motorway but it could take up to six years to complete with speed limits while it takes place - see plans here.

April

Eccentric Jake Mangel Wurzel told how he fled a blaze at his makeshift caravan home and said: “Twenty seconds later I’d have been a goner.” Click here to see pictures of the damage.

It was revealed that World Cup hero Ray Wilson has Alzheimer’s.

Now the former Huddersfield Town legend can’t recall the glory of that June day 50 years ago when pal Bobby Moore held the Jules Rimet trophy aloft at Wembley. Read his story here.

A motorist in Kirklees has had 107 parking tickets slapped on the vehicle in just two years … but the council is yet to see a penny of the £8,695 the driver owes in fines. Here's the full story.

May

People wanting to use any of Kirklees Council’s five waste tips will have to register first. See what the rules are here.

Frustrated Huddersfield town centre shop owners claim the controversial bus gates are killing their businesses.

Trader Alisa Devlin said: “They might as well have put a barbed wire ring around the town centre.” Here's the full story.

Relatives of murdered Huddersfield taxi driver Mohammed Parvaiz are angry that one of his killers is to be released early.

His son Ismaeel said news that Steven Utley had won a two-year cut in his jail term to a minimum of 15 years was an insult to his father’s memory.

June

Giants players joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Ronan Costello, 17, who died from injuries he suffered in a game for the Giants Academy. Click here to read the full story.

Kirklees councillors Amanda Pinnock and Jean Calvert were suspended by the Labour Party for their unrepentant attitude after they failed to pay their council tax. Click here for the full story.

July

A postman was badly hurt when he was savaged by a dog an eyewitness said was 'hungry for blood' while on his rounds in Golcar Brow Road, Meltham.

Postal deliveries were suspended and not restored to some homes in the area by Christmas. Full story here.

A ski slope plan for Huddersfield submitted this month will herald a massive leisure redevelopment for the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kirklees Council bosses confirmed Tolson Museum, historic Red House and Dewsbury Museum are to close. There is also a scheme to close Huddersfield Art Gallery and merge the collections there with items from Tolson Museum in a new Huddersfield Museum and Gallery, somewhere in the town centre.

August

David Ellam, 52, was killed as he tried to protect his Yorkshire Terrier named Rolo from a neighbour’s dog in Sheepridge. Read the full story here.

A fire at the former Hunters Group tip in Queens Mill Road, Lockwood, started to burn and kept bursting into flames. Firefighters worked on it for months. Here's the first report.

Disgraced Fixby lawyer Nisa Ul Haq broke her bail and left the country after being convicted of people trafficking, is behind bars at last after seven months on the run. Here's the story of her arrest.

September

Sam Hunter, who ran the former Hunters tip in Lockwood, delivered a two-fingered gesture as he turned up for a court hearing over his waste tip site. Read the full story here.

A third of children’s centres across Kirklees could shut in a bid to save £10m. Eleven of its 32 centres may have to be closed and there could well be job losses too. Here's the report.

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alan Starling says a routine scan saved his life when three deadly aneurysms showed up and he was whisked away for emergency surgery.

Six hours and 56 staples later he was in the clear. Read the frank interview here.

October

A plan which will close the town’s A&E was given the unanimous go-ahead by Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS bosses - here's how it happened.

Huddersfield is to get a new £10m primary school close to Huddersfield town centre by September 2018. If given the go-ahead the school for 420 pupils will be off to Clare Hill, replacing allotments and also one sports pitch now owned by Greenhead College.

A woman is to receive a Royal Humane Society award for bravery after pulling a neighbour from her burning home.

Multiple sclerosis sufferer Lynne Spencer, 60, crawled on her hands and knees to pull 92-year-old Peggy Riva from her smoke-filled flat in Paddock. Read the incredible story here.

November

Kirklees Council has been given the lowest possible rating for the quality of the department which looks after vulnerable youngsters – many of whom are in care. Now a Government troubleshooter Eleanor Brazil is to take a close look at how the service operates in Kirklees.

An investigation is under way after one of Huddersfield’s most iconic landmarks was destroyed in a devastating blaze.

Grade II-listed Newsome Mill is set for demolition after a “suspicious” fire broke out in the early hours.

The Examiner was inundated with complaints about Gallery@HD1 estate agent Dennis Goodridge for withholding money owed to landlords and tenants. He was banned from trading - here's the report.

December

Kirklees leader Clr David Sheard called for a public debate over the future of Kirklees' Francis Bacon painting, which could be worth up to £60m - because it is too valuable to be exhibited locally and spends the majority of its life in storage.

Police launched a fresh appeal over missing Birkby man Dariusz Michalowski, who they now fear may have been killed, although a body has not been found.

Kirklees Council has now revealed that it has reaped about £442,000 in penalties from the controversial bus gates in Huddersfield town centre since the fines began in March. This means around 15,000 motorists have been snared by the cameras.