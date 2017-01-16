The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorbike rider was lucky to escaped injury after a smash with a car.

The man was involved in a crash with a blue Nissan Micra at the junction of Fixby Road and Broomfield Road in Fixby at 9.30am today.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The road traffic accident involved a motorbike and a car and there have been no injuries reported to us by the ambulance service.

“The road remained open and traffic was able to move. Highways were requested to move some debris from the road.”

Lisa Duffy, 36, was in the nearby shop and said: “We heard a bit of a noise and then someone came in to the shop say there had been a crash.

“A few people went out to help. The man was talking and I think people were shaken up. It was heartening to see so many people willing to help.

“I think it looked worse than it was s there was a lot of debris on the road.”