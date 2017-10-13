Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist who died in a road tragedy in Calderdale has been named.

Thomas Feather, 42, was killed in the crash which happened on Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge, shortly after 4.40pm on Monday.

He was on a black Yamaha motorcycle riding away from the centre of Sowerby Bridge when he was in a smash and a silver Kia Cee’d car travelling in the opposite direction.

The tragedy happened on a bend in the road.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who saw either the bike or the car immediately prior to the collision.

Mr Feather lived in Sowerby Bridge.

In a tribute online friend Gez Heb said: “Tom’s presence always made me feel safe, secure and happy. Our friendship was mostly based around a shared taste for the same kind of adventures. Most of those adventures involved a pair of wheels and the Calderdale landscape and we were mostly pretty lucky. No-one wore helmets back then – Tom probably saved my life when I was about 19 with his quick response after a mountain bike crash.

“Tom and I could still play like kids, right into early adulthood.

“Seeing him at the Trades last week, then spending the rest of the night catching up, was the closest I’ve felt to the innocence and happiness of youth for so many years. He was one of the most important people in my life and I’m having trouble imagining a world without him.”

Luke Batchelor said: “I always knew Tom was loved by so many people, there wasn’t anything you couldn’t like!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 1308 of October 9.