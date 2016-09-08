LEPTON

Two mountain bikes, a child’s bicycle and an off-road motorcycle were stolen from a shed on Ings Way West at 10pm on August 26.

A shed on Ings Way East was targeted by burglars at 8pm on August 24 but nothing was stolen.

A Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from Rowley Hill at 5pm on August 28.

DALTON

An early morning criminal stole an iPhone, rucksack and driving licence at 6.30am from the cab of a Volvo parked outside the Next store on Leeds Road, on August 23.

A laptop computer, electronic games, cash and a house key were stolen from a property on William Street after a burglar entered the property by unknown means at 6am on August 24.

A Vauxhall Astra had its driver’s side window smashed as it was parked on Crossley Lane on August 29. Nothing was stolen.

KIRKHEATON

A burglar used a ladder to enter a house on New Road through a bedroom window and steal computers, cash and jewellery on August 27.

A laptop computer, cash, bank cards and jewellery were stolen from a home in The Paddock on August 27, after a burglar smashed a window in the rear door.

ALMONDBURY

A jewellery box and its contents were stolen from the bedroom of a house at Town End at 2pm on August 26 after burglars sneaked in through an unlocked front door and searched the premises.

MOLDGREEN

The front window of a property on Almondbury Bank was smashed with a brick at 7pm on August 27.

A criminal scratched the plastic frame of a rear window of a property on Birk House Lane at 10pm on August 27.

CROSLAND MOOR

Paint was thrown inside a VW Passat parked on May Street just after midnight on August 25 by a criminal who first smashed the nearside front window.

Items were stolen from an unlocked BMW 1 on Blackmoorfoot Road at 11pm on August 26.

PRIMROSE HILL

A handbag and driving licence were stolen from a Toyota hatchback on Whitehead Lane after a thief smashed the nearside front window.

LOCKWOOD

Neighbours foiled a burglary at a house on Yews Hill Road on August 28 after a burglar was seen reaching inside an unlocked kitchen window and removing a plant pot at 10.20pm.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.