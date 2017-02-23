Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple have been left with virtually no income after their business dream was halted because of missed appointments by electricity engineers.

Algerian-born Said Ait Hocine and wife Jade are setting up a tailoring business on Lockwood Road, Lockwood , but are still without power several weeks after paying Utility Warehouse £700 to have a meter fitted.

They were told an engineer would call on January 16 but no-one showed up. Utility Warehouse gave another appointment date, January 31, but again it was a no-show. A third appointment for February 8 was missed.

The couple, who have two children, were told that the contractor, Amey, was responsible for the missed appointments.

Mr Hocine, who lives with his family in Honley , gave up his job to launch the business but can’t work until the power comes on. Meanwhile, Utility Warehouse is sending him monthly bills for £6.

The company was asked to comment but the company has yet to respond.

A spokesman for Amey said: “We’d like to apologise sincerely to Mr and Mrs Hocine for the delayed installation of their new electricity meter. Our engineers have contacted the couple in an attempt to bring forward their installation date, currently scheduled for 27th February, as we recognise how important it is to provide electricity for their business as soon as possible.”