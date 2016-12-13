Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bins may be overflowing before we even sit down for our Christmas dinner.

Kirklees Council has confirmed refuse collection dates and many households may face a three week wait between grey bin collections.

Cards showing dates for Christmas and New Year collections, plus collections in 2017, were posted to Kirklees households at the weekend.

Some, including Mirfield residents, will have their grey bins collected this week, then not again until the first week of January.

Others, including some in Fenay Bridge, will have grey bins collected between Christmas and New Year.

Households may have a collection on a different day and a council spokeswoman said: “As with previous years during the holiday season, the council will not be running its normal waste and recycling collections services over the Christmas period. Between December 26 and January 5 collection days may change.

“Residents should refer to the bin collections calendar sent by post and check their collection days. Collection days can also be checked online by entering a postcode on www.kirklees.gov.uk/collectiondates .”

The household waste sites will be open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day for anyone wanting to clear out extra rubbish.