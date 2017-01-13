Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-confessed binge-drinker who armed himself with two kitchen knives has been jailed for eight months after his friend suffered cuts to his leg in a street fight.

Kelvin Chanestsa, 34, had been invited over to Huddersfield for a Friday night out with his friend Manuel Cabral, but the next morning Mr Chanestsa asked for the return of £40 he had given to the defendant for safe-keeping.

Prosecutor David McGonigal told Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Thurs) that Cabral’s demeanour changed and the 27-year-old went back into his home and came out with two kitchen knives.

The court heard that Cabral could not remember getting the knives, but during the fight that followed he used one or both of the weapons to cause two cuts to the complainant’s left leg.

“A neighbour saw the end of the fight and came across and took the knives from the defendant,” said Mr McGonigal.

Although the complainant was taken to hospital neither of the cuts required any stitches.

In a victim impact statement Mr Chanestsa said he had previously considered the defendant to be his friend and he suffered a loss in confidence following the incident in June 2015.

Cabral, of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Lockwood, had been due to stand trial yesterday, but he pleaded guilty to the assault charge before a jury was sworn in.

Judge Jonathan Rose heard that Cabral was ashamed of his behaviour and he accepted being a binge-drinker who had a problem with alcohol which needed addressing.

His barrister Paul Green urged Judge Rose to consider suspending any prison sentence on the unemployed warehouse worker, but the judge told Cabral that the courts had made it clear that the use of knives in the street must lead to a custodial sentence.

“A knife is a readily available weapon, it is a common weapon,” said Judge Rose.

“It is easy to get hold of. It is easy to use and it is easy for the use of a knife to result in significant injury or death.”

Judge Rose pointed out that even though the injuries caused were to the leg there were veins and arteries which if severed could lead to the loss of life.

He said the two knives were of substantial length and capable of doing tremendous harm.

“I find the combination of alcohol plus the two weapons to be such that an immediate custodial sentence cannot be avoided,” the judge told Cabral.

* Cabral had appeared before Kirklees Magistrates on Wednesday for swearing at police after he was found lying drunk in the street after being attacked.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was fined.