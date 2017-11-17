Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fed-up residents have rejected a council’s claims that all 4,000 unemptied bins have now been collected.

Householders on Miry Lane at Thongsbridge are still waiting for their bins to be collected - eight days after they should have been emptied.

Retired engineer George Healey, 70, said three of his elderly neighbours were still waiting for their grey bins to be collected as part of a ‘special collection’ service for areas with poor access.

He said they should have been emptied last Thursday.

Mr Healey, who has complained twice to the council since a walk-out by staff caused disruption, said bin workers had recently emptied wheeled bins in the area but had left some grey bins.

He has emptied some of the rubbish out himself as the bins were starting to overflow.

“They should have been emptied eight days ago,” said Mr Healey.

“I saw a comment from a councillor who said all missed bins had now been collected. Before they make these comments they should get their facts right.”

Mr Healey was referring to comments made by Clr Musarrat Khan, the cabinet member responsible, who said this week that “all of the bins missed due to the disruption have now been collected.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman accepted that some bins had been missed.

The spokesman said: “In order to clear the backlog of missed bins some collections have been made by crews that are not familiar with the rounds.

“As such in a very small number of unusual circumstances where there are assisted collections or different receptacles it is possible that the bins may not have been collected as the crews could not find them.

“Where we have been informed that the bins still require emptying we are making arrangements to return as soon as possible.”