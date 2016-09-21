A mum-of-two drove after drinking following a row with her partner.

Rebecca Penn, of Halifax Road in Birchencliffe, was almost two-and-a-half times over the legal limit when she got behind the wheel in the early hours of June 26.

Kirklees magistrates heard that a member of the public had gone to assist Penn after her Vauxhall Corsa became stuck on a kerb at Longwood Gate.

However they formed the impression that the 33-year-old was in drink and called police.

She was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

A blood sample showed that she had 194 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

This was two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Magistrates were told that Penn had a previous drink-driving offence on her record from 2010.

Her solicitor Ian Whiteley explained that she had been at a barbecue and then argues with her partner after returning home.

He said: “She simply wanted to get out of the house (but) driving was the wrong decision.”

Penn pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Magistrates banned her from driving for three years.

She must also pay £140 as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.