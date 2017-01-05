Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man seriously hurt in a New Year’s Day attack in Birkby is unlikely to survive, a court has heard.

The victim, named today as 35-year-old Laszlo Szekely, suffered head injuries following the assault in a ground floor flat on St John’s Road.

He was left fighting for his life and remains in a medically induced coma.

His seriously ill state means that his alleged attacker, currently charged with wounding, may face an eventual murder charge.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon told Kirklees Magistrate's Court : “I have received information during the course of the morning that the doctor in charge of the victim’s care said that it’s unlikely he will survive.

“He’s currently in a medically induced coma where he is likely to remain at least for a week when a decision will then be made.

“He (the doctor) states that the injuries are unsustainable so it may well become a murder charge.

Istavan Horvath, of no fixed address, appeared at the Huddersfield court charged over the offence.

The 45-year-old spoke via a Hungarian interpreter only to confirm his personal details during the brief, eight minute hearing.

He is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His solicitor, Arshad Khan, indicated he will enter a not guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on February 2.

Deputy District Judge Joanne Hirst told Horvath, flanked in a secure dock by two security officers: “This case is too serious to be dealt with here and you will be dealt with at crown court.

“All of this information will be passed into the judge do that he or she can fix an appropriate trial date.

“In the meantime I am remanding you in custody.”