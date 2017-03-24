Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Birkby have been released on bail by West Yorkshire Police.

The pair, aged 31 and 41, were arrested in connection with a shooting at Dappa’s barber shop in Crescent Road on Wednesday lunchtime.

A 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was then taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield. He has since been discharged.

Residents reported hearing two gunshots.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, described seeing the victim “hopping around” and bleeding from a leg wound.

The attack shocked the Birkby community. Police responded by stepping up patrols to provide reassurance.

A police spokesman said the arrested men had been released on bail pending further inquiries.