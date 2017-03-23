The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Birkby.

The shocking incident unfolded at 12.30pm yesterday at Dappa’s barber’s shop in Crescent Road.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

A police cordon was still in place this morning. An Audi car parked outside had also not been moved since the shooting.

A single uniformed officer was guarding the scene.

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remained in custody last night and West Yorkshire Police are yet to update this information.

Residents told how they heard two suspected gunshots and one witness said the victim limped from the shop with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The Examiner understands that the victim – believed to be a customer at the shop – was initially treated for his injuries at the scene.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said: “A friend said there had been a shooting at the barber’s. I went in and saw a man had been shot in the leg.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.