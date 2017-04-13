Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community library may have to shut to allow more children to be taught.

Rumours have been spreading that Birkby and Fartown Library is closing forever at the end of the month.

Almondbury Tory councillor, Bernard McGuin, tweeted on Tuesday: “Are you interested in the fact that Birkby Library is closing on April 30th. Why can they do this without a discussion?”

But a top councillor has said the plan is far from finalised.

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member in charge of cutting another £1.9m from the libraries budget, said it was a case of re-shuffling in a bid to solve another problem.

He explained: “Birkby library is in the school and we’ve got a huge shortage of spaces for children in that area.

“We have to do something to make more classroom space so we may have to move the library.

“We currently don’t have anywhere to move it to.

“It may have to close for a few months but nothing has been officially approved by cabinet. I expect it will be decided in May.”

The council’s project to cut back its library service for the second time is yet to be revealed.

It closed just two of its 26 branches last year but is now expected to have to close more.