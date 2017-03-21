Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who received almost £8,000 by claiming that he was jobless – despite working for five recruitment agencies – has been sentenced.

Father-of-two Arkan Ahmed had pleaded guilty to three charges of benefit fraud dated between May 3, 2014 and June 7, 2015.

During these dates he made claims for Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit but failed to disclose that he was working.

At a hearing last week magistrates heard that 40-year-old Ahmed, now a pizza delivery driver, received £7,867 in overpayments.

Ahmed, of Halifax Old Road in Birkby , has started paying back the fraudulently obtained benefits to Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.

He said he had attempted to tell them about his work previously but struggled due to the language barrier.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe said that the claims were not fraudulent from the outset.

She added that, while he was registered with five agencies, the work provided by them was temporary and sporadic.

Magistrates sentenced Ahmed, who was assisted by a Kurdish interpreter, to a community order with 240 hours of unpaid wok.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.