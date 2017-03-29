Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“I think some people are scared about coming to this area.”

A week on from a shooting in a Huddersfield barber shop, which police are treating as attempted murder, shop owner Arshad Mahood says trade in the area is a “bit quiet” and he puts it down to fear.

Mr Mahmood, who runs takeaway La Jawaab on Blacker Road in Birkby which is lined with food outlets, says that Birkby is normally peaceful but the shooting at Dappa’s barber’s shop in Crescent Road had scared some customers away.

“We want people to come back,” he says. “It is a safe place.”

Another trader, who asked to remain anonymous, said passing trade had been affected, particularly during the immediate aftermath of the shooting when the normally busy street was cordoned off.

“What happened was unsettling really,” he said. “You hear about shootings but you don’t expect it 20 yards down the road. I think what happened has affected the takeaway trade. There hasn’t been the same traffic at lunchtimes.”

Nabard Hassan, owner of Bismilla Halal Meat on Blacker Road, has also noticed a dip in trade in the last week.

He said: “People are scared and it has been quiet but I am not scared as this is life and it is not that dangerous.”

He wants to see harsh punishments for those responsible for the shooting.

“We are not happy with those people who did it,” he said. “They should be put in jail forever.”

But Manzoor Hussain, co-owner of Samam Sweet Centre which is just around the corner from Dappa’s, said: “We are still busy and have not seen any change. A shooting is not normal, especially in peaceful places like Birkby, but life still has to go on.”

He added: “It’s business as usual but people might be a bit wary but they are not scared.”

Life goes on too at Dappa’s where a steady stream of customers waited to have their hair cut on Wednesday this week.

A member of staff at the barber’s would only say that the shooting had been a “traumatic experience” which had affected the business. He declined to comment further.

Last week two men aged 31 and 41 were bailed by police after being questioned on suspicion of attempting to murder a man at the barber shop.

A 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg was treated at the scene and in hospital. He has since been allowed home.

One witness, who asked not to be named, described how he saw the victim hopping around with blood coming from a leg wound. Residents reported hearing two shots.

West Yorkshire Police stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to residents.