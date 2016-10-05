Login Register
Bishop opens super school Oak CE Primary which dropped cross from its emblem

  • By

1,100 sang and danced in the grounds of the school's main site on Dryclough Road in Crosland Moor

Bishop of Huddersfield Rt Rev Jonathan Gibbs officially opens Oak CE Primary School, pictured with headteacher Dave Bendall

Youngsters sang their hearts out to welcome the opening of their new school.

A mighty chorus of 1,100 children rang out through the grounds of the new Oak Primary CE School on Dryclough Road in Crosland Moor.

They had gathered to see Huddersfield bishop Jonathan Gibbs cut the ribbon on the school gate at the official opening ceremony.

The pupils clapped along as Bishop Gibbs gave a speech and watered a new oak tree that has been planted to mark the occasion.

A group of girls then entertained the others with a dance routine.

Billed as a super school, Oak CE has been created through the merger of Crosland Moor junior, Dryclough infants and Thornton Lodge nursery schools.

Although it is run in partnership with the Church of England, it takes in pupils from different faiths.

Bishop Gibbs also joined Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney on a tour of the school.

“I’ve been so impressed by the school and the children,” said Bishop Gibbs. “It’s an exciting new life and it builds on 150 years of our commitment and involvement in the education of children in this area.

“This is a school for everybody from all sorts of backgrounds, nationalities and faiths.

“It’s lovely to see the richness and diversity of it.”

David Bendall is the new headteacher of all the schools.

Children had a great time at the opening - here they are singing and dancing!

Opening of Oak CE Primary school
“It’s an honour and privilege to be able to be in charge here”, he said. “They are wonderful children and we’ve been supported by them, the staff and families.

“It’s a new start which will enable us to develop our relationship with the community and church.”

Both pupils and parents were happy with the new joined up school.

Iman Azam said “It’s good for the community because it brings more people together.”

Eman Hussain, 11, added: “It feels like we’re one big family now.”

Some parents were left unhappy in June when the school quietly removed the cross from its school badge.

It now just features a picture of an oak tree, which symbolises the school’s name is an ancient symbol representing many beliefs.

It also signifies the coming together of the three schools.

Mr Bendall said that everyone was now happy with the badge.

