Volunteers patrolling the town centre to help keep revellers safe were joined by the Bishop of Huddersfield.

Starting from their base at Huddersfield Methodist Mission, the Rt Rev Jonathan Gibbs joined five of the Street Angels on Saturday night. They toured the town centre , speaking to door staff at numerous clubs and bars and chatting with late-night clubbers and a number of people sleeping rough in doorways.

Bishop Jonathan said: “The Street Angels do a fantastic job helping to look after people who may have enjoyed themselves just a little too much, handing out slippers, water and chocolate bars and assisting those who might not otherwise get home safely.

"It was great to see the rapport they have with the door staff at all the clubs and pubs. They are a familiar site to staff and clubbers alike in their bright orange jackets and we received a warm welcome wherever we went. We were also accompanied by one of the local PCSOs for part of our tour, who spoke very positively of the work of the Street Angels in keeping people safe late at night.”

Street Angel volunteers come from a number of local churches. Training is given and anyone interested in joining will need a reference from their local clergy and a DBS check. Go to www.streetangelshuddersfield.co.uk or email dianne_hughes@icloud.com