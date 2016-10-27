Today is Black Cat Day - a day to celebrate black-furred beauties in all their adorable glory.
The day and its accompanying hashtag #blackcatday was started by charity Cats Protection to raise awareness of the fact that it takes black cats 13 per cent longer to find a new home compared to more colourful cats,
Black cats typically spend around one week longer in care due to the colour of their fur, according to the feline welfare charity.
We asked you to send us snaps of your ebony pets to help us celebrate Huddersfield's black beauties.
Click below to view our gallery
Want to add your cat to our gallery? Email a picture to SamanthaRobinson@trinitymirror.com.
Did you know...
- Black cats are seen as good luck omens around the the world — Scots believe the arrival of black cat will bring prosperity, and they're also considered to bring luck in Britain and Japan.
- However, black cats were also suspected of being familiars to witches, associated with demons and sorcery, and are used as symbols in Halloween costumes and decorations.
- Sailors would choose black cats as the 'ship's cat' to bring good luck.
- Pirates also associated black cats with luck — if a black cat walks towards you, you will have bad luck, but if it walks away from you, you'll have good luck.
- But in the UK, the reverse is believed to be true — a black cat brings good fortune towards you, but takes it away if it walks away from you.