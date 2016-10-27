Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is Black Cat Day - a day to celebrate black-furred beauties in all their adorable glory.

The day and its accompanying hashtag #blackcatday was started by charity Cats Protection to raise awareness of the fact that it takes black cats 13 per cent longer to find a new home compared to more colourful cats,

Black cats typically spend around one week longer in care due to the colour of their fur, according to the feline welfare charity.

We asked you to send us snaps of your ebony pets to help us celebrate Huddersfield's black beauties.

