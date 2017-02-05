Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scenic pathway running alongside Blackmoorfoot reservoir has been improved ready for the warmer weather and a rise in visitor numbers.

Yorkshire Water has carried out general maintenance of the path – resurfacing much of the walking route, cutting back vegetation from the path edges and improving drainage.

Alastair Harvey, recreation advisor at Yorkshire Water, said; “We hope that these latest upgrades will improve the experience visitors and families have when they visit Blackmoorfoot. The paths are in great shape ready for the warmer weather when visitor numbers tend to increase dramatically.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy walking on our land, including dog owners. We just ask everyone to act responsibly and with consideration to other users. We ask dog owners to pick up and take home any fouling by their dog and also keep them on short leads at all times, but particularly during lambing and bird nesting times which are sensitive times of the year.”

The reservoir is a haven for wildlife and migrating birds and is a popular destination for visitors. The path runs for about a mile around two sides of the reservoir with an option to complete a circular route around the reservoir using public highways.